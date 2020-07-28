This $350 filtered mask that looks like a pair of sci-fi goggles raised $1.8 million from investors — here's how it works Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· AO Air raised over $1.8 million for a new face mask to protect against COVID-19.

· The $350 mask is designed to be more comfortable than an N95.

· The Atmos mask uses fans to circulate clean air for breathing.

· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.



