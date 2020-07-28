Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This $350 filtered mask that looks like a pair of sci-fi goggles raised $1.8 million from investors — here's how it works

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
This $350 filtered mask that looks like a pair of sci-fi goggles raised $1.8 million from investors — here's how it works· AO Air raised over $1.8 million for a new face mask to protect against COVID-19.
· The $350 mask is designed to be more comfortable than an N95.
· The Atmos mask uses fans to circulate clean air for breathing.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, scientists and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VoidicGod

Loukas Dreemingtun @NEvanprimus @KidderDudder @Soulofhatechara I know. I'm saying that a surgical/filtered mask should stay on. And th… https://t.co/uVEDmcUp09 7 hours ago

elmonjeguerrero

emg @jcho710 @ElijahSchaffer This argument is stupid, most virions are not aerosolized, and even those that are get fil… https://t.co/wShhfLpOtN 17 hours ago

Secret_AznMan

Justin Talking about this image, it has a bunch of baseless claims that don't even make sense. How can they claim that the… https://t.co/tAOietmmbB 1 day ago

ian_martorana

Ian Martorana RT @businessinsider: This $350 filtered mask that looks like a pair of sci-fi goggles raised $1.8 million from investors — here's how it wo… 1 day ago

techwyrm

Darren This $350 filtered mask that looks like a pair of sci-fi goggles raised $1.8 million from investors — here's how it… https://t.co/2NRizvuGca 1 day ago

StrictlyVC

StrictlyVC This $350 filtered mask that looks like a pair of sci-fi goggles raised $1.8 million from investors — here's how it… https://t.co/RWUfcPH94Z 1 day ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT This $350 filtered mask that looks like a pair of sci-fi goggles raised $1.8 million from investors — here's how it… https://t.co/UnzWjay9yL 1 day ago

businessinsider

Business Insider This $350 filtered mask that looks like a pair of sci-fi goggles raised $1.8 million from investors — here's how it… https://t.co/edwRvJBScn 1 day ago