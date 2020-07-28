|
Microsoft Summer of Savings has Oblivion in 4K, London has Fallen, more for $5
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Microsoft’s Summer of Savings movie sale is back with a wide selection of new titles at just *$5*. Our favorite is Oblivion in 4K, which drops to *$4.99* in this sale. Normally $15 at Google Play, today’s deal saves you $10 or 66%, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find both Tom Cruise and Morgan Freeman in this cinematic masterpiece. A lone repairman is on a near-ruined future Earth where he finds himself questioning everything in a fight to save humanity. Rated 4.1/5 stars. There’s quite a bit more on sale over at Microsoft, but we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites down below.
