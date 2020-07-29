After India and US, Japan looks to ban TikTok and other Chinese apps
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () A group of Japanese lawmakers is seeking to restrict the use of TikTok and other apps developed by Chinese firms, following the footstep of India, which has already blocked dozens of Chinese apps, and the U.S., which is floating the idea of a ban. The decision was first reported by the Japanese national broadcaster NHK. […]
Some good news on the defence front as the much anticipated Rafale jets make their way to Ambala air base from France. With this, India will get a much-needed boost in its military arsenal. Meanwhile, the government on Monday further imposed a ban on 47 more Chinese apps there were operating as...
Govt has banned 47 additional Chinese apps in India after obstructing 59 apps last month; Rajasthan governor asks CM Ashok Gehlot whether he wanta a trust vote or not; Rafale jets take off from France..