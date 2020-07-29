Global  
 

After India and US, Japan looks to ban TikTok and other Chinese apps

TechCrunch Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
A group of Japanese lawmakers is seeking to restrict the use of TikTok and other apps developed by Chinese firms, following the footstep of India, which has already blocked dozens of Chinese apps, and the U.S., which is floating the idea of a ban. The decision was first reported by the Japanese national broadcaster NHK. […]
