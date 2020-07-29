Japan Lawmakers To Propose Ban On TikTok And Other Chinese Apps
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Following the TikTok app ban in India, lawmakers in Japan are also looking forward to banning the video-sharing platform. Earlier, U.S. officials raised concerns over data practices followed by TikTok’s parent owner ByteDance. Japanese lawmakers appear to have similar privacy concerns, and they also don’t want China to access the data of its citizens. As […]
