Trixie Aqua Former Facebook Employee On Big Tech CEOs Testifying Before Congress https://t.co/Oz56jcFl2v 3 minutes ago

All Tech Considered Former Facebook Employee On Big Tech CEOs Testifying Before Congress https://t.co/UXaczWaKOY 5 minutes ago

Brenda ✊🏽 RT @bbopsmama: @DrJasonJohnson @moebee2 @Google @GoogleDoodles And even though he is a former employee, the attitude is rampant inside Goog… 5 days ago

Lisa Marie Burns RT @AlaxandairH: Former @Facebook employee @techleadhd was allegedly deplatformed after making videos criticizing diversity politics pander… 5 days ago

EnoughIsEnough @DrJasonJohnson @moebee2 @Google @GoogleDoodles And even though he is a former employee, the attitude is rampant in… https://t.co/4ciHNv2UdF 5 days ago

Leonard C Suskin @Nnedi This is a bad take even by the low standards for a former Google/Facebook employee. Tech people need to le… https://t.co/Udkof8Tte7 6 days ago

William Fitzgerald @mcbyrne buzzfeed: https://t.co/FqEVhF2mK5 nbc: https://t.co/E4NbjEIZHB 6 days ago