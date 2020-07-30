Mark Zuckerberg wrote to his top lieutenants about the benefits of 'cloning' rivals after meeting with Chinese entrepreneurs in 2012 — read the full memo (FB)
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () · *Mark Zuckerberg wrote warmly about how Chinese apps copied competitors and urged his team to find ways to "move a lot faster" in 2012.*
· *The Facebook CEO made the comments in an internal memo that was made public on Wednesday by the US House Judiciary Committee.*
· *The document offers a window into the tech exec's...
In an antitrust hearing before Congress on Wednesday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg spoke about the social platform's biggest 'frenemy': China. Facebook’s apps and websites have been banned in China for more than a decade. However, Gizmodo reports Facebook has spent the past two years quietly...