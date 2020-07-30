Global  
 

HBO app replaces HBO Now on Fire TV devices August 1st

engadget Thursday, 30 July 2020
The HBO Now app will become simply HBO on Amazon Fire TVs as of August 1st, Variety reports. Existing HBO Now subscribers will have access to the rebranded app. HBO Max is still not available on Fire TVs, and HBO Go will be discontinued across all pl...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: 2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms

2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms 01:56

 2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms Here's a list of the nominees from the major categories. Best Comedy 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (HBO) 'Dead to Me' (Netflix) 'The Good Place' (NBC) 'Insecure' (HBO) 'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix) 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (Amazon)...

