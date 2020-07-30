HBO app replaces HBO Now on Fire TV devices August 1st
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () The HBO Now app will become simply HBO on Amazon Fire TVs as of August 1st, Variety reports. Existing HBO Now subscribers will have access to the rebranded app. HBO Max is still not available on Fire TVs, and HBO Go will be discontinued across all pl...
