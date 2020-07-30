Global  
 

Google Pixel 4a preview: Single camera, no 5G, arriving August 3

PC World Thursday, 30 July 2020
There might not be an I/O keynote to stream this week, but some new hot Google hardware might still be on the way. All rumors and signs suggest that Google will celebrate the first anniversary of the launch of the bodaciously budget Pixel 3a with an equally affordable Pixel 4a follow-up. Here's what we already know about it.

*Update 7/30:* Google has announced that the Pixel 4a will arrive on Monday, August 3.

*Design*

While the Pixel 3a was basically a plastic version of the high-end Pixel 3, the Pixel 4a will reportedly deviate from the bezel-heavy design of Google’s Pixel 4. Based on leaked images, the Pixel 4a may be Google’s first phone to adopt a hole-punch camera, which will be aligned in the upper left corner of the screen. The 4a design was seemingly confirmed by Google exec Rick Osterloh, who tweeted about his Fitbit Earth badge with an Android screenshot sporting an indented status bar. (However, he could have been using a OnePlus 8.)

