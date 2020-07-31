Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meet Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, 2 'badass' astronauts, engineers, and dads who are flying SpaceX's Crew Dragon back to Earth this weekend

Business Insider Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Meet Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, 2 'badass' astronauts, engineers, and dads who are flying SpaceX's Crew Dragon back to Earth this weekend· SpaceX made history in May when it launched two people to space in SpaceX's Crew Dragon, the company's first crew since Elon Musk founded the rocket company 18 years ago.
· NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have spent two months on the International Space Station and are scheduled to come home on Sunday, August...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: SpaceX Crew Dragon Completes Historic Mission

SpaceX Crew Dragon Completes Historic Mission 00:28

 SpaceX Crew Dragon Completes Historic Mission

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule [Video]

NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico [Video]

SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronauts (NASA) astronauts returned to Earth on Aug 02 in splashdown into Gulf of Mexico. Capsule has been opened and NASA..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
NASA and SpaceX make first Earth splashdown [Video]

NASA and SpaceX make first Earth splashdown

If the Crew Dragon capsule performs as expected, NASA will fully certify SpaceX to conduct manned rocket launches from US soil.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

NASA astronauts splashdown in SpaceX capsule as historic mission returns to Earth

 NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico in a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Sunday, ending a historic two-month trip to...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •TechCrunchWorldNews

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon successfully returns NASA astronauts back to Earth

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon successfully returns NASA astronauts back to Earth NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley safely returned to Earth inside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule this afternoon, bringing their historic two-month...
The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunch

Astronauts Behnken, Hurley prepare for return from space station despite Hurricane Isaias

 Editor's note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership with WFTV. Subscribers will see stories like this on our website (and in our daily...
bizjournals Also reported by •TechCrunch

Tweets about this

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Meet Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, 2 'badass' astronauts, engineers, and dads who are flying SpaceX's Crew Dragon ba… https://t.co/f2wK0c7zcp 16 hours ago