NASA Astronauts Carry Out 300th U.S. Spacewalk

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Watch VideoTwo U.S. astronauts completed NASA's 300th spacewalk on Tuesday, venturing outside of the International Space Station some 200 miles above the Earth at around 17,000 miles per hour.
During the 5 1/2-hour excursion, astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken performed a variety of maintenance tasks including...
On Tuesday, July 21st, astronauts Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken will finish a 3.5-year-long effort to upgrade to the International Space Station's power system, marking the 300th spacewalk completed by U.S. astronauts.
A group of researchers say spacecraft using Venus as a slingshot for a gravity assist would reduce energy and costs, and allow astronauts to go on shorter trips to Mars. In addition, crews could attain..