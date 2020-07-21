Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA Astronauts Carry Out 300th U.S. Spacewalk

Newsy Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
NASA Astronauts Carry Out 300th U.S. SpacewalkWatch VideoTwo U.S. astronauts completed NASA's 300th spacewalk on Tuesday, venturing outside of the International Space Station some 200 miles above the Earth at around 17,000 miles per hour.

During the 5 1/2-hour excursion, astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken performed a variety of maintenance tasks including...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: How to Watch NASA's 300th Spacewalk on Tuesday

How to Watch NASA's 300th Spacewalk on Tuesday 01:06

 On Tuesday, July 21st, astronauts Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken will finish a 3.5-year-long effort to upgrade to the International Space Station's power system, marking the 300th spacewalk completed by U.S. astronauts.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Astronauts Might Live in an ‘RV for the Moon’ During Lunar Missions [Video]

Astronauts Might Live in an ‘RV for the Moon’ During Lunar Missions

A NASA spokesperson says the agency may team up with JAXA on a mobile lunar habitat that Japan’s space agency is already working on, and is a lot like RVs here on Earth.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:08Published
NASA Hits Heat Shield Milestone For First Crewed Orion Mission [Video]

NASA Hits Heat Shield Milestone For First Crewed Orion Mission

NASA’s Orion spacecraft just hit a big milestone after technicians applied over 180 blocks of material, called AVCOAT, to its heat shield that’ll protect astronauts from temps of nearly 5,000°F.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:59Published
Mars-Bound Astronauts Should Layover at Venus, Scientists Say [Video]

Mars-Bound Astronauts Should Layover at Venus, Scientists Say

A group of researchers say spacecraft using Venus as a slingshot for a gravity assist would reduce energy and costs, and allow astronauts to go on shorter trips to Mars. In addition, crews could attain..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Spacewalk on Tuesday will conclude space station power upgrade

Spacewalk on Tuesday will conclude space station power upgrade Washington DC (UPI) Jul 20, 2020 Two NASA astronauts plan to conclude a power systems upgrade for the International Space Station during a spacewalk Tuesday....
Space Daily

Astronauts squeeze in last spacewalk before SpaceX departure

 CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronauts squeezed in one last spacewalk Tuesday before turning their attention to the all-important end to SpaceX’s first crew...
Seattle Times

Spacewalking astronauts closing in on final battery swaps

 CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A pair of spacewalking astronauts tackled the final set of battery swaps outside the International Space Station on Thursday....
Seattle Times


Tweets about this