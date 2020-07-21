NASA Astronauts Carry Out 300th U.S. Spacewalk Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Watch VideoTwo U.S. astronauts completed NASA's 300th spacewalk on Tuesday, venturing outside of the International Space Station some 200 miles above the Earth at around 17,000 miles per hour.



During the 5 1/2-hour excursion, astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken performed a variety of maintenance tasks including... Watch VideoTwo U.S. astronauts completed NASA's 300th spacewalk on Tuesday, venturing outside of the International Space Station some 200 miles above the Earth at around 17,000 miles per hour.During the 5 1/2-hour excursion, astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken performed a variety of maintenance tasks including 👓 View full article

