Spacewalk on Tuesday will conclude space station power upgrade
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) Jul 20, 2020
Two NASA astronauts plan to conclude a power systems upgrade for the International Space Station during a spacewalk Tuesday. Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy will install a final, new lithium-ion battery to complete the 3 1/2-year project. The spacewalk is to begin about 7:35 a.m. EDT and last up to seven hours, according to NASA, which will provide live-stream video coverage. The s
