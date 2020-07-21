Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spacewalk on Tuesday will conclude space station power upgrade

Space Daily Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Spacewalk on Tuesday will conclude space station power upgradeWashington DC (UPI) Jul 20, 2020

Two NASA astronauts plan to conclude a power systems upgrade for the International Space Station during a spacewalk Tuesday. Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy will install a final, new lithium-ion battery to complete the 3 1/2-year project. The spacewalk is to begin about 7:35 a.m. EDT and last up to seven hours, according to NASA, which will provide live-stream video coverage. The s
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: How to Watch NASA's 300th Spacewalk on Tuesday

How to Watch NASA's 300th Spacewalk on Tuesday 01:06

 On Tuesday, July 21st, astronauts Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken will finish a 3.5-year-long effort to upgrade to the International Space Station's power system, marking the 300th spacewalk completed by U.S. astronauts.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch Live! Astronauts Chris Cassidy & Bob Behnken Spacewalk At The ISS To Replace Old Batteries [Video]

Watch Live! Astronauts Chris Cassidy & Bob Behnken Spacewalk At The ISS To Replace Old Batteries

Astronauts Chris Cassidy, the commander of Expedition 63, and Bob Behnken, who arrived at the ISS a month ago aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon with Douglas Hurley, will carry out Wednesday’s spacewalk..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
NASA Astronaut Loses Mirror During Spacewalk Outside ISS [Video]

NASA Astronaut Loses Mirror During Spacewalk Outside ISS

NASA astronaut and ISS Commander Chris Cassidy watched as a mirror detached from his spacesuit and floated into space at about a foot per second.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:01Published
First Private Citizen Could Do a Spacewalk in 2023 [Video]

First Private Citizen Could Do a Spacewalk in 2023

Space tourism company Space Adventures signed a contract with the S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation “Energia." Together, they plan to send one lucky space tourist outside the ISS for a..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this

PaulBrinkmann

Paul Brinkmann Spacewalk on Tuesday will conclude @Space_Station power upgrades -- https://t.co/KJgkL10dqN https://t.co/cuj3lxegDR 15 hours ago

NewsForexNews

Forex-News Spacewalk on Tuesday will conclude space station power upgrade https://t.co/7RdERRcjJL 18 hours ago

paulscalzojr

Paul Scalzo Jr On Thursday July 16th and Tuesday July 21st, spacewalks will be performed to install lithium-ion batteries outside… https://t.co/FSvtpuKljX 1 week ago