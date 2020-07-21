Spacewalk on Tuesday will conclude space station power upgrade Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Washington DC (UPI) Jul 20, 2020



Two NASA astronauts plan to conclude a power systems upgrade for the International Space Station during a spacewalk Tuesday. Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy will install a final, new lithium-ion battery to complete the 3 1/2-year project. The spacewalk is to begin about 7:35 a.m. EDT and last up to seven hours, according to NASA, which will provide live-stream video coverage.


