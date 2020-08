Watch SpaceX return Crew Dragon astronauts to Earth starting at 5:45PM ET Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

SpaceX’s historic first crewed mission is about to come to an end, and you can watch the conclusion as it happens. NASA TV is providing live coverage as astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley undock Crew Dragon and return to Earth. The broadcast star... 👓 View full article