Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok responds to Trump's proposed ban: 'We're not planning on going anywhere'

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Is Microsoft buying TikTok? Will TikTok be banned? The video app said that it's here for the long run while President Trump has threatened a ban.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump: US may ban Chinese app TikTok

Trump: US may ban Chinese app TikTok 00:35

 US President Donald Trump said he may ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-ownedvideo app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.ByteDance launched TikTok in 2017, then bought Musical.ly, a video servicepopular with teens in the US and Europe, and combined the two. A twin...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S. [Video]

Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S.

[NFA] China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said he had decided to ban the app, two..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump [Video]

'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump

The United States may ban Chinese-video sharing app TikTok, said President Donald Trump, amidst rising tensions between Beijing and Washington on a range of issues. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published
President Trump Says He'll Act To Ban TikTok As Soon As Saturday [Video]

President Trump Says He'll Act To Ban TikTok As Soon As Saturday

President Donald Trump says he'll take action as soon as Saturday to ban the popular video app TikTok from the U.S.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

The Internet Trolls Donald Trump W/ Joe Budden + Beyoncé Memes Over TikTok Ban Threat

The Internet Trolls Donald Trump W/ Joe Budden + Beyoncé Memes Over TikTok Ban Threat The Internet is doing the most to try to get President Donald Trump to change his stance toward banning TikTok. Social media has erupted with some hilarious...
SOHH Also reported by •MediaiteThe WrapThe Verge

Trump says he will sign the order to ban TikTok today

 TikTok might be looking at a ban in the US soon, as President Donald Trump said he could sign the executive order to block the app by Saturday. According to a...
The Next Web Also reported by •The WrapThe Verge

Trump's TikTok ban, Hurricane Isaias, NHL's return: 5 things to know this weekend

 Trump may sign an order to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S., Isaias heads toward Florida and more news to get your weekend started.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind TikTok responds to Trump's proposed ban: 'We're not planning on going anywhere' https://t.co/VLyTPaf0W8 1 minute ago