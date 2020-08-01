TikTok responds to Trump's proposed ban: 'We're not planning on going anywhere'

US President Donald Trump said he may ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-ownedvideo app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.ByteDance launched TikTok in 2017, then bought Musical.ly, a video servicepopular with teens in the US and Europe, and combined the two. A twin...
[NFA] China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said he had decided to ban the app, two..
The United States may ban Chinese-video sharing app TikTok, said President Donald Trump, amidst rising tensions between Beijing and Washington on a range of issues. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:53Published
The Internet is doing the most to try to get President Donald Trump to change his stance toward banning TikTok. Social media has erupted with some hilarious... SOHH Also reported by •Mediaite •The Wrap •The Verge
TikTok might be looking at a ban in the US soon, as President Donald Trump said he could sign the executive order to block the app by Saturday. According to a... The Next Web Also reported by •The Wrap •The Verge