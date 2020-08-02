Egypt invited Elon Musk to see the Great Pyramids of Giza for himself after he claimed they were built by aliens Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

· A top government official from Egypt invited Elon Musk to see the Great Pyramids of Giza for himself after he claimed that the historical landmark was built by aliens.

· On Friday, the Tesla CEO seemed to support a common conspiracy theory by tweeting: "Aliens built the pyramids obv."

