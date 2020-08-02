Global  
 

Egypt invited Elon Musk to see the Great Pyramids of Giza for himself after he claimed they were built by aliens

Business Insider Sunday, 2 August 2020
Egypt invited Elon Musk to see the Great Pyramids of Giza for himself after he claimed they were built by aliens· A top government official from Egypt invited Elon Musk to see the Great Pyramids of Giza for himself after he claimed that the historical landmark was built by aliens.
· On Friday, the Tesla CEO seemed to support a common conspiracy theory by tweeting: "Aliens built the pyramids obv."
· His tweet prompted the country's...
