Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk tweeted that the Egyptian pyramids were built by aliens. Here are 39 of the most outrageous things he's said over the years. (TSLA)

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Elon Musk tweeted that the Egyptian pyramids were built by aliens. Here are 39 of the most outrageous things he's said over the years. (TSLA)· Elon Musk is one of the most outspoken leaders in tech. 
· The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has inspired intense devotion and attracted controversy as a result of his public statements.
· But he's also landed himself in hot water, like when he called a British cave diver a "pedo guy" or said he had the funding secured to take...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Egypt Invites Elon Musk to Discover the Truth About the Pyramids

Egypt Invites Elon Musk to Discover the Truth About the Pyramids 00:45

 The tech tycoon recently said he thinks aliens built the Egyptian pyramids.

You Might Like


Tweets about this