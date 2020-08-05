Elon Musk tweeted that the Egyptian pyramids were built by aliens. Here are 39 of the most outrageous things he's said over the years. (TSLA) Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

· Elon Musk is one of the most outspoken leaders in tech.

· The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has inspired intense devotion and attracted controversy as a result of his public statements.

· But he's also landed himself in hot water, like when he called a British cave diver a "pedo guy" or said he had the funding secured to take... · Elon Musk is one of the most outspoken leaders in tech.· The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has inspired intense devotion and attracted controversy as a result of his public statements.· But he's also landed himself in hot water, like when he called a British cave diver a "pedo guy" or said he had the funding secured to take 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cover Video STUDIO - Published 6 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Egypt Invites Elon Musk to Discover the Truth About the Pyramids 00:45 The tech tycoon recently said he thinks aliens built the Egyptian pyramids. You Might Like

Tweets about this