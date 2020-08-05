|
Elon Musk tweeted that the Egyptian pyramids were built by aliens. Here are 39 of the most outrageous things he's said over the years. (TSLA)
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
· Elon Musk is one of the most outspoken leaders in tech.
· The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has inspired intense devotion and attracted controversy as a result of his public statements.
· But he's also landed himself in hot water, like when he called a British cave diver a "pedo guy" or said he had the funding secured to take...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this