Chinese automaker Kandi plans to bring a $13,000 electric car to the US this year, slashing the entry price of EV ownership

Business Insider Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Chinese automaker Kandi plans to bring a $13,000 electric car to the US this year, slashing the entry price of EV ownership· Kandi Technologies Group, a Chinese auto company, announced this week that it's launching two ultra-affordable electric vehicles in the US later this year. 
· After federal tax credits, Kandi's K23 and K27 hatchbacks will cost $12,999 and $22,499, respectively, the company said. 
· According to initial details, the cars...
