Microsoft is poised to pay billions for TikTok, but it's a tremendously risky move that will put CEO Satya Nadella's strategy to the ultimate test (MSFT)

Business Insider Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
· *On the face of it, Microsoft's decision to explore the possibility of spending billions on a TikTok acquisition seems like a weird business decision. *
· *Under CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft has doubled down on cloud computing and productivity software, leaving the Xbox console as its last major consumer brand. *
 U.S. President Donald Trump was on his way to ban TikTok until Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella had a conversation with him.

