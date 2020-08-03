|
Microsoft is poised to pay billions for TikTok, but it's a tremendously risky move that will put CEO Satya Nadella's strategy to the ultimate test (MSFT)
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
· *On the face of it, Microsoft's decision to explore the possibility of spending billions on a TikTok acquisition seems like a weird business decision. *
· *Under CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft has doubled down on cloud computing and productivity software, leaving the Xbox console as its last major consumer brand. *
·...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this