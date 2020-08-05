Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung is launching a new foldable phone called the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that fixes the original Galaxy Fold's biggest problems

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Samsung is launching a new foldable phone called the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that fixes the original Galaxy Fold's biggest problems· Samsung just announced the Z Fold 2, it's next foldable phone.
· The phone comes with an improved design compared to the first-generation Galaxy Fold, such as a more durable design and a larger front screen.
· It also borrows some qualities from the Z Flip, Samsung's foldable flip phone, such as a display that stays open...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Microsoft joins hands with Samsung for special Xbox Game Pass on Android

Microsoft joins hands with Samsung for special Xbox Game Pass on Android 01:10

 With the launch of Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 handset, the company has unveiled a unique Xbox Game Pass partnership. The tech company Microsoft has joined hands with Samsung to include a special version of the Xbox Game Pass app in Samsung's Galaxy Store. According to The Verge, this version will...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Samsung Teases Galaxy Z Fold 2 [Video]

Samsung Teases Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Teases Galaxy Z Fold 2

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:27Published
Samsung rolls off UV Sterilizer with wireless charging in India [Video]

Samsung rolls off UV Sterilizer with wireless charging in India

South Korean tech giant Samsung has rolled off a new UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charging that can be used to disinfect Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Buds, and Smart Watches. Priced at Rs 3,599 the UV..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Galaxy Z Fold 2: What to expect from Samsung’s next foldable phone [Video]

Galaxy Z Fold 2: What to expect from Samsung’s next foldable phone

Samsung will showcase its next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on August 5. The new foldable phone is set to come with a slew of upgrades including design, camera, and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 tackles the original’s biggest problems

 At its virtual Unpacked event today, Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the successor to its beleaguered first folding phone. Unfortunately, the...
The Next Web

Here’s the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

 Samsung promised five “power devices” for its virtually-only Unpacked event. We already know about the Note 20, Galaxy Watch 3, Tab S7 and Buds Live — so...
TechCrunch


Tweets about this