Samsung is launching a new foldable phone called the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that fixes the original Galaxy Fold's biggest problems Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

· Samsung just announced the Z Fold 2, it's next foldable phone.

· The phone comes with an improved design compared to the first-generation Galaxy Fold, such as a more durable design and a larger front screen.

