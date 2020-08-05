Samsung is launching a new foldable phone called the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that fixes the original Galaxy Fold's biggest problems
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () · Samsung just announced the Z Fold 2, it's next foldable phone.
· The phone comes with an improved design compared to the first-generation Galaxy Fold, such as a more durable design and a larger front screen.
· It also borrows some qualities from the Z Flip, Samsung's foldable flip phone, such as a display that stays open...
With the launch of Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 handset, the company has unveiled a unique Xbox Game Pass partnership. The tech company Microsoft has joined hands with Samsung to include a special version of the Xbox Game Pass app in Samsung's Galaxy Store. According to The Verge, this version will...