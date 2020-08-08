Global  
 

After Elon Musk criticized Bernie Sanders' brand of socialism, Sanders took him to task for taking billions of dollars in government support (TSLA, AMZN, FB, WMT)

Business Insider Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
After Elon Musk criticized Bernie Sanders' brand of socialism, Sanders took him to task for taking billions of dollars in government support (TSLA, AMZN, FB, WMT)· Bernie Sanders and Elon Musk got into a tiny tussle on Twitter Friday over "socialism."
· Sanders on Thursday introduced a bill that would place a 60% tax on the wealth gained during the coronavirus crisis by billionaires including Musk and use the money raised to pay all American's out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for a...
