After Elon Musk criticized Bernie Sanders' brand of socialism, Sanders took him to task for taking billions of dollars in government support (TSLA, AMZN, FB, WMT)
Saturday, 8 August 2020 () · Bernie Sanders and Elon Musk got into a tiny tussle on Twitter Friday over "socialism."
· Sanders on Thursday introduced a bill that would place a 60% tax on the wealth gained during the coronavirus crisis by billionaires including Musk and use the money raised to pay all American's out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for a...
Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02Published
High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published