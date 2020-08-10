Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leaked images show white Xbox Series X controller + confirm upcoming Series S

9to5Toys Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Leaked images and retail documentation for the new Xbox Series X controller have now all but confirmed the existence and upcoming announcement for Xbox Series S. Rumors and leaks have been pointing at an upcoming reveal of a second, less powerful and more affordable Series S Xbox console for a while now. If the recently leaked images are indeed real, and we have no reason to doubt the sources here, we are getting our first look at the all-white Xbox Series X controller as well as what is essentially confirmation of the upcoming Series S Xbox. Head below for all the details. more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Xbox Series X Debuting in November, 'Halo Infinite' Delayed to 2021

Xbox Series X Debuting in November, 'Halo Infinite' Delayed to 2021 01:03

 The video game series and Xbox have been synonymous with each other since 2001.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Next-Generation Xbox Console To Be Released In Time For The holidays [Video]

Next-Generation Xbox Console To Be Released In Time For The holidays

The new Xbox Series X next-generation console is scheduled to be released in November, Microsoft's gaming division made the announcement on Tuesday, though no specific date was given. The release of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series - Driving Video [Video]

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series - Driving Video

The most powerful AMG V8 series engine of all time, the most expressive design, the most elaborate aerodynamics, the most intelligent material mix, the most distinctive driving dynamics: For the new..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 02:06Published
2020 Cadillac CT5-V Driving Video [Video]

2020 Cadillac CT5-V Driving Video

Driven by Cadillac's latest turbocharging technology and building on more than 15 years of performance credentials, the first-ever 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V were unveiled, expanding choices for the brand's..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:13Published

Tweets about this