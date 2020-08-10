Leaked images show white Xbox Series X controller + confirm upcoming Series S

Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Leaked images and retail documentation for the new Xbox Series X controller have now all but confirmed the existence and upcoming announcement for Xbox Series S. Rumors and leaks have been pointing at an upcoming reveal of a second, less powerful and more affordable Series S Xbox console for a while now. If the recently leaked images are indeed real, and we have no reason to doubt the sources here, we are getting our first look at the all-white Xbox Series X controller as well as what is essentially confirmation of the upcoming Series S Xbox. Head below for all the details. more…