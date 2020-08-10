|
Microsoft opens xCloud game streaming beta early tomorrow
Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Microsoft is allowing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to try its new game streaming feature (xCloud) early tomorrow, August 11th. The software giant will launch a new version of the Xbox Game Pass beta app for Android, which includes game streaming. While the game streaming feature, known previously as xCloud, will be officially available on September 15th, anyone can grab the beta app from the Google Play Store and try it early from tomorrow onward.
“As we approach the launch of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15, we’re entering a limited beta period to ensure a smooth transition of the cloud gaming experience to the Xbox Game Pass app on Android,” explains a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Verge....
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Microsoft American technology company
Vergecast: the app store chaos episodePhoto by Tom Warren / The Verge
This week on The Vergecast, a topic very aligned with the theme of this podcast dominated the show: antitrust in the..
The Verge
Microsoft publishes 35-minute Surface Duo deep dive press videoAs with all of Microsoft’s recent Surface presentations it is led by Panos Panay, Chief Product...
WorldNews
X Box One ReleaseJust in time for the holidays, the next-generation Xbox hits stores Friday. Microsoft is releasing its newest console one week after Sony released the..
CBS News
Microsoft aims for Xbox One to be entertainment hubMicrosoft heads into the holidays with its next-generation game console, which it hopes will be an entertainment centerpiece. Chenda Ngak reports.
CBS News
Microsoft releases Surface Duo press event video with 30 minutes of demosPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Microsoft has published a full 35-minute Surface Duo press briefing video that it held with journalists..
The Verge
xCloud Microsoft cloud gaming service
Microsoft joins hands with Samsung for special Xbox Game Pass on Android
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Xbox Game Pass Members Will No Longer Be 'Locked to the Living Room'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this