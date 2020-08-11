Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tim Cook just officially became a billionaire. Take a look at how the Apple CEO spends his fortune.

Business Insider Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Tim Cook just officially became a billionaire. Take a look at how the Apple CEO spends his fortune.· *Apple CEO Tim Cook is officially a billionaire, per calculations by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.*
· *Apple** now has a market value of nearly $2 trillion, per Bloomberg.*
· *Cook's wealth derives from his Apple salary, the number of shares he holds in the company, and the proceeds he's made from share sales. *
·...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Scrutiny approached 'with respect and humility' -Tim Cook [Video]

Scrutiny approached 'with respect and humility' -Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook told a congressional hearing featuring the CEOs of four of America's largest tech firms, "I am here today because scrutiny is reasonable and appropriate. We approach this process..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Watch Live! Tech CEOs Testify Before The House Judiciary Committee | Digital Trends Live 7.29.20 [Video]

Watch Live! Tech CEOs Testify Before The House Judiciary Committee | Digital Trends Live 7.29.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We break down the upcoming House Judiciary Committee hearing where big tech CEOs from Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook will be testifying. Andy Boxall will also be..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Tim Cook addresses racial injustice at Apple virtual conference [Video]

Tim Cook addresses racial injustice at Apple virtual conference

CEO of Apple Tim Cook delivers the keynote speech at Apple's virtual developer conference. Mr Cook discusses Apple initiatives to combat racial inequality and also showcases the new handwash setting on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this

darkwin77

Anunaki RT @businessinsider: Tim Cook just officially became a billionaire. Take a look at how the Apple CEO spends his fortune https://t.co/onnxPh… 29 seconds ago

gadgetmanjay

Gadget Man Jay Ltd Tim Cook just officially became a billionaire. Take a look at how the Apple CEO spends his fortune.… https://t.co/pceB0CQfDS 9 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Tim Cook just officially became a billionaire. Take a look at how the Apple CEO spends his fortune https://t.co/onnxPhjx9A 17 minutes ago

ThaNightShow_

🏹 i officially became somewhat dominican just learned to cook arroz 😅 6 days ago