Tim Cook just officially became a billionaire. Take a look at how the Apple CEO spends his fortune. Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

· *Apple CEO Tim Cook is officially a billionaire, per calculations by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.*

· *Apple** now has a market value of nearly $2 trillion, per Bloomberg.*

· *Cook's wealth derives from his Apple salary, the number of shares he holds in the company, and the proceeds he's made from share sales. *

·... · *Apple CEO Tim Cook is officially a billionaire, per calculations by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.*· *Apple** now has a market value of nearly $2 trillion, per Bloomberg.*· *Cook's wealth derives from his Apple salary, the number of shares he holds in the company, and the proceeds he's made from share sales. * 👓 View full article

