US says it has seized millions in cryptocurrency meant to fund terrorist groups

The Verge Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The US Department of Justice says it has dismantled three online fundraising campaigns involving terrorist organizations, including Al Qaeda, ISIS, and the al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas’ military wing). In doing so, the DOJ seized millions of dollars in cryptocurrency that was meant to fund the groups. It’s “the government’s largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrency in the terrorism context,” per the department.

US officials have also seized over 300 cryptocurrency accounts, four websites, and four Facebook pages that were related to the campaigns. The Verge has reached out to Facebook for comment.

“Terrorist networks have adapted to technology, conducting complex financial transactions in the digital world, including through...
