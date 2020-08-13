|
US says it has seized millions in cryptocurrency meant to fund terrorist groups
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The US Department of Justice says it has dismantled three online fundraising campaigns involving terrorist organizations, including Al Qaeda, ISIS, and the al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas’ military wing). In doing so, the DOJ seized millions of dollars in cryptocurrency that was meant to fund the groups. It’s “the government’s largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrency in the terrorism context,” per the department.
US officials have also seized over 300 cryptocurrency accounts, four websites, and four Facebook pages that were related to the campaigns. The Verge has reached out to Facebook for comment.
“Terrorist networks have adapted to technology, conducting complex financial transactions in the digital world, including through...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement
Trump goes after FBI director Wray, whom he appointed, and issues warning to Barr(CNN)President Donald Trump on Thursday again attacked his own FBI director, whom he appointed, and pushed Attorney General William Barr to pressure the Justice..
WorldNews
R. Kelly's Alleged Associates Charged with Harassing, Intimidating WitnessesThis could be a bad look for R. Kelly -- 3 of his alleged acquaintances have been charged with harassing witnesses in his criminal case ... but the singer claims..
TMZ.com
Qualcomm wins appeal in U.S. antitrust suit over licensingIn a rare split among antitrust regulators, the U.S. Justice Department lined up with Qualcomm against the FTC, arguing that the judge's ruling could undermine..
WorldNews
Appeals court hears arguments on Michael Flynn caseThe appeals court held a nearly four-hour hearing over a lower court's refusal to immediately grant the Justice Department's request to dismiss criminal charges..
CBS News
Nicolas Economou Cypriot composer, pianist
Facebook American online social networking service
Facebook is preparing for an ugly Election DayIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Today, Facebook launched its long-promised voter information center, meant as an authoritative guide to help..
The Verge
Police and Network Rail at scene of derailment
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:49Published
NI First Minister and Taoiseach on Brexit talks with PM
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:22Published
PM on A-levels: ‘It was going to be very difficult’
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:40Published
Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades Military wing of the Palestinian Hamas organization
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group
U.S. Seizes Bitcoin Said to be Used to Finance Terrorist GroupsISIS and other groups openly solicited virtual currency donations because they mistakenly believed that the transactions would be anonymous, officials said.
NYTimes.com
Islamic State, declared defeated by Trump, is regrouping in west Syria, U.S. commander saysWASHINGTON — Elements of the Islamic State group are working to rebuild in western Syria, where the U.S. has little visibility or presence, the top U.S...
WorldNews
Islamic State in Iraq: 'How I survived an IS massacre'Iraqi soldier Ali Hussein Kadhim recollects his miraculous escape from the massacre that killed hundreds of other cadets.
BBC News
Afghan security forces retake control over Jalalabad prison
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Hamas Palestinian Islamic political organization
Israel responds with fresh strikes in Gaza on Hamas after incendiary balloons attackThe latest round of hostilities has seen firebombs attached to bunches of balloons floating into Israel, setting scrubland ablaze. Sometimes kites are used in..
WorldNews
Israel attacks Hamas positions in Gaza over fire balloonsIsraeli military says attack is 'retaliation' for the launch of multiple incendiary balloons from Hamas-run Gaza Strip. ......
WorldNews
Egypt-Gaza crossing opens for first time in monthsRAFAH, Palestinian Territories — The only crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened on Tuesday for 72 hours, allowing people to leave the Palestinian enclave for..
WorldNews
Israeli warplanes launch fresh airstrike in GazaThe Israeli military's warplanes have launched a fresh air raid against the positions of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in the northern parts of the..
WorldNews
Al-Qaeda Salafi jihadist organization
'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:54Published
At least 8 soldiers dead in blast outside Somali army baseNAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A car bomb exploded at the gates of a military base in Somalia's capital Saturday, killing at least eight soldiers and wounding 14..
WorldNews
It's well-known that Pakistan is nerve centre of terrorism: India's permanent representative to UN
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14Published
Tweets about this