Self-driving cars could boost margins for Uber and Lyft — and open the door to competition from Amazon and Tesla (UBER, LYFT)
Friday, 14 August 2020 () · Autonomous vehicles, once fully developed and ready to carry customers, could boost Uber and Lyft's profit margins.
· But they'll also open the door to competitors like Amazon and Tesla, said Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster.
· Uber and Lyft likely have at least 5 to 10 years before they face serious competition...
A California judge on Monday granted the state's request for a preliminary injunction blocking Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc from classifying their drivers as independent contractors rather than..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published
