Self-driving cars could boost margins for Uber and Lyft — and open the door to competition from Amazon and Tesla (UBER, LYFT) Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

· Autonomous vehicles, once fully developed and ready to carry customers, could boost Uber and Lyft's profit margins.

· But they'll also open the door to competitors like Amazon and Tesla, said Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster.

· Uber and Lyft likely have at least 5 to 10 years before they face serious competition from tech giants in the autonomous vehicle space.


