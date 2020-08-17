Russian billionaire and former Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov is quietly backing a virtual reality startup trying to rival Facebook with a multiplayer world
Monday, 17 August 2020 () · Moscow-based Sensorium is set to launch a multiplayer virtual reality world in the first three months of 2021, going head to head with Facebook Oculus' equivalent Horizon.
· Mikhail Prokhorov, former owner of the Brooklyn Nets, quietly invested in the Russian VR startup when it was founded in 2018.
· Sensorium's "Galaxy"...
Social media giant Facebook is adding more virtual hangout features to Messenger Rooms. According to Mashable, Mark Zuckerberg's empire announced on Thursday morning that the Messenger Rooms video call..
The kindergarten children of AEM AUP School jumped up in excitement as giant planets popped up beside their teacher. Their online class had become a more interesting, thanks to the brilliance of social..