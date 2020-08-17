Russian billionaire and former Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov is quietly backing a virtual reality startup trying to rival Facebook with a multiplayer world

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Facebook Messenger Rooms to roll out live streams feature



Social media giant Facebook is adding more virtual hangout features to Messenger Rooms. According to Mashable, Mark Zuckerberg's empire announced on Thursday morning that the Messenger Rooms video call.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on July 26, 2020 Kerala School uses 'Augmented Reality' in online classes



The kindergarten children of AEM AUP School jumped up in excitement as giant planets popped up beside their teacher. Their online class had become a more interesting, thanks to the brilliance of social.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:17 Published on July 12, 2020 Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85



England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85. Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia. Alongside his brother.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:13 Published on July 11, 2020

Tweets about this