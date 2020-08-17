Global  
 

Russian billionaire and former Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov is quietly backing a virtual reality startup trying to rival Facebook with a multiplayer world

Business Insider Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Russian billionaire and former Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov is quietly backing a virtual reality startup trying to rival Facebook with a multiplayer world· Moscow-based Sensorium is set to launch a multiplayer virtual reality world in the first three months of 2021, going head to head with Facebook Oculus' equivalent Horizon.
· Mikhail Prokhorov, former owner of the Brooklyn Nets, quietly invested in the Russian VR startup when it was founded in 2018. 
· Sensorium's "Galaxy"...
