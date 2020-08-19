iPhones with 'Fortnite' installed are being sold for as much as $10,000 after Apple pulled the game from the App Store (AAPL, GOOGL)
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () · Last week, the wildly popular game "Fortnite" got an update on Apple and Android smartphones that allowed players to bypass the companies' digital payment systems. Payments went directly to the "Fortnite" studio, Epic Games, instead of Apple and Google.
· In response, Apple and Google pulled "Fortnite" from their digital...
On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by actor Devin Druid to discuss his latest western horror film 'The Pale Door'; Maya Shwayder joins for Tech Briefs, our weekly recap of the top stories in tech from this week - the ongoing Uber & Lyft saga with California's AB5, The Apple vs Epic Games...
This week, we talk about: - the ongoing debacle between Epic and Apple with regards to Fortnite being removed from the Apple Store and the lawsuits surrounding it. - the new Call of Duty game, titled..
Fortnite developer Epic Games is suing Apple and Google after both companies pulled Fortnite from their stores.The game was pulled from the Apple App store and Google Play just hours after the Fortnite..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:57Published