Microsoft releases KB4578013 to fix two Windows Remote Access Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Microsoft has released an out of band security update that addresses two separate Windows Remote Access Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities. KB4578013 fixes the CVE-2020-1530 and CVE-2020-1537 issues relating to Windows Remote Access' handling of memory and file operation respectively. Microsoft had already issued a patch for Windows 10 earlier this month, but the new patch is aimed at people running Windows 8.1, RT 8.1, and Server 2012 R2.