Lyft will shut down in California at midnight Thursday as its long-running labor dispute reaches a breaking point (UBER, LYFT)
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () · Lyft said it's planning to shut down its app in California Thursday at midnight.
· The move comes after Uber and Lyft lost a lawsuit brought by the state's attorney general.
· A judge ruled earlier this month that drivers must be classified as employees.
· California accounts for about 16% of Lyft's overall...
Lyft stock sunk as much as 9% on Thursday. The drop comes after the company said it will suspend service in California starting at midnight. Business Insider reports that California court ordered Lyft and rival firm Uber to reclassify drivers as employees. Both rideshare companies threatened to...