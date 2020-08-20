Global  
 

Lyft will shut down in California at midnight Thursday as its long-running labor dispute reaches a breaking point (UBER, LYFT)

Business Insider Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Lyft will shut down in California at midnight Thursday as its long-running labor dispute reaches a breaking point (UBER, LYFT)· Lyft said it's planning to shut down its app in California Thursday at midnight. 
· The move comes after Uber and Lyft lost a lawsuit brought by the state's attorney general. 
· A judge ruled earlier this month that drivers must be classified as employees. 
· California accounts for about 16% of Lyft's overall...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Lyft Drops 8% Over Talks Of Suspension Of Service In California

Lyft Drops 8% Over Talks Of Suspension Of Service In California 00:38

 Lyft stock sunk as much as 9% on Thursday. The drop comes after the company said it will suspend service in California starting at midnight. Business Insider reports that California court ordered Lyft and rival firm Uber to reclassify drivers as employees. Both rideshare companies threatened to...

Lyft, Uber continue service in California [Video]

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:19Published
Lyft Says It Will Suspend Operations In California By End Of Thursday [Video]

Lyft Says It Will Suspend Operations In California By End Of Thursday

Lyft has announced that they will be suspending operations in California by the end of Thursday. The impending suspension comes after a judge ordered rideshare companies like Lyft and Uber to treat..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:28Published
Uber, Lyft could shut down in California over AB-5 [Video]

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:43Published

Tweets about this

themarkup

The Markup Uber and Lyft have said they will shut down their ride-hailing services in California at midnight tonight if they h… https://t.co/q07bq1fAOR 27 seconds ago

merryheart22

William Brown RT @KNX1070: *BREAKING NEWS* Uber and Lyft have been granted an emergency stay on Thursday. -That means the rideshare will not shut down… 43 seconds ago

cmg799

Chris Goodwin RT @thepointsguy: Update: @Uber and @lyft Lyft will not be forced to shut down California operations tonight https://t.co/k5OLuJefLs 2 minutes ago

tazo157

tazo157 RT @latimes: Uber and Lyft granted emergency stay, will not shut down tonight https://t.co/15G6YMmaPG 3 minutes ago

0Bettymowery2

BettyMowery2.0 RT @YALiberty: When the government tries to "help," Americans suffer. It's that simple. "These 220,000 working Californians will now lose… 4 minutes ago

wsyx6

WSYX ABC 6 Uber and Lyft are saying they will shut down their California operations if a new law goes into effect overnight th… https://t.co/U98oPvvzDE 4 minutes ago

meanntamayo

Mary Ann R. Tamayo RT @AP: Uber and Lyft say they will shut down their California operations if a new law goes into effect overnight that would force both com… 5 minutes ago

KAMCNews

KAMC News Uber and Lyft granted an emergency stay Thursday, so rideshare WILL NOT shut down in California tonight. https://t.co/Z7Iund6WKe 6 minutes ago