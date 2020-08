Elon Musk says Teslas will be able to blast jazz and elevator music through their external speakers Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Teslas may soon be able to play elevator music and jazz through their external speakers, according to a Thursday tweet from Elon Musk.

· It's not clear if Musk was serious about the new feature.

· Tesla is well known for including playful features and Easter eggs, such as a fart mode, in its cars.

· Visit Business... · Teslas may soon be able to play elevator music and jazz through their external speakers, according to a Thursday tweet from Elon Musk.· It's not clear if Musk was serious about the new feature.· Tesla is well known for including playful features and Easter eggs, such as a fart mode, in its cars.· Visit Business 👓 View full article