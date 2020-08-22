|
Apple defended its App Store policies in front of Congress. A lawsuit from Epic Games is now unraveling its claims in front of our eyes. (AAPL)
· Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared before Congress last month to address concerns about the company's App Store policies.
· Cook pointed out that most developers pay nothing to Apple to have their apps included in the App Store, and the company also backed a study showing that its commission rates are standard for the industry.
