Fortnite maker Epic Games just set an antitrust trap for Apple, and Tim Cook walked right into it (AAPL)
Friday, 14 August 2020 () · Apple on Thursday removed the popular game Fortnite from its App Store, and in doing so, fell right into the trap set by Fortnite's maker, Epic Games.
· Epic set its snare by intentionally breaking one of Apple's rules, offering Fortnite players an alternative way to pay for its virtual currency than through the App...
Apple and Google removed popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores on Thursday for allegedly violating the companies' in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file federal lawsuits challenging the two companies' rules. Gloria Tso reports.
