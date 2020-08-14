Global  
 

Fortnite maker Epic Games just set an antitrust trap for Apple, and Tim Cook walked right into it (AAPL)

Friday, 14 August 2020
Fortnite maker Epic Games just set an antitrust trap for Apple, and Tim Cook walked right into it (AAPL)· Apple on Thursday removed the popular game Fortnite from its App Store, and in doing so, fell right into the trap set by Fortnite's maker, Epic Games.
· Epic set its snare by intentionally breaking one of Apple's rules, offering Fortnite players an alternative way to pay for its virtual currency than through the App...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Apple and Google boot

Apple and Google boot "Fortnite" from app stores 01:42

 Apple and Google removed popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores on Thursday for allegedly violating the companies' in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file federal lawsuits challenging the two companies' rules. Gloria Tso reports.

Related news from verified sources

Fortnite developer Epic Games files lawsuits against Apple and Google

Fortnite developer Epic Games files lawsuits against Apple and Google The U.S. tech giants, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Google parent organisation Alphabet Inc. said on Thursday that Fortnite was in violation of guidelines laid...
Invezz

Apple and Google just got sued by the maker of the hugely popular video game 'Fortnite' over their app store policies. Here's what you need to know about the major antitrust battle it reignited. (AAPL)

Apple and Google just got sued by the maker of the hugely popular video game 'Fortnite' over their app store policies. Here's what you need to know about the major antitrust battle it reignited. (AAPL) · Epic Games sued Apple and Google on Thursday for booting its popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores, accusing the companies of engaging in...
Business Insider

Fortnite maker sues Apple, Google after removal of game

 Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday removed popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores for violating the in-app payment guidelines,...
IndiaTimes


