|
How to watch the Republican National Convention
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Photo by Travis Dove-Pool/Getty Images
The Republican National Convention officially kicked off Monday at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s the third location of the event after it was moved twice due to restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The convention is set to feature a mix of online and in-person events.
**WHEN IS IT?**
The convention is scheduled to last two hours each night, Monday through Thursday, starting at 8:30PM ET.
**HOW DO I WATCH IT?**
The event is available to stream on the RNC’s official Facebook page, Twitter account, YouTube channel, and on Amazon Prime Video by searching for the “Republican National Convention.
If you’d rather listen to the convention, you can ask your Alexa device to play it as well. Spotify is...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party
Pence makes an appearance at the RNCVice President Mike Pence takes to the stage at the Republican National Convention in North Carolina, urging voters to "Make America great again, again." (Aug...
USATODAY.com
Trump accepts nomination at RNC conventionThe Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP convention that has been dramatically..
USATODAY.com
How to watch night 1 of the Republican National ConventionThe first night of programming for the Republican National Convention will kick off Monday night — though some convention business will take place earlier in..
WorldNews
An official start: Trump secures delegates for nomination at Republican National ConventionTrump's nomination was never in question but the formal roll call at the RNC is still a symbolic milestone, an expression of the party's support.
USATODAY.com
Charlotte, North Carolina Largest city in North Carolina
Trump formally nominated for 2nd term as GOP convention beginsCHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term in the White House Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP..
WorldNews
GOP formally nominates Trump for reelection on first day of RNCThe delegates cast their votes during a roll call vote from Charlotte, North Carolina.
CBS News
Trump seeks 'hopeful' convention to lift campaign
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:04Published
North Carolina State in the southeastern United States
Charlotte Convention Center
YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google
YouTube permanently bans controversial creator LeafyIsHereYouTube has banned the controversial creator Calvin Lee Vail, better known as LeafyIsHere, for repeatedly violating the company’s harassment policies. The ban..
The Verge
BTS video 'Dynamite' breaks YouTube record for most views in 24 hours(CNN)Korean pop stars BTS have made history after the group's new single "Dynamite" became the best-ever 24-hour debut of a music video on YouTube with more than..
WorldNews
BTS's Dynamite smashes YouTube records and heads for UK number oneDynamite is the first video in YouTube history to gain over 100 million views in a 24-hour period.
BBC News
Class 9 student from Imphal develops mobile game 'Coroboi' during lockdown
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:32Published
Facebook American online social networking service
Dramatic Footage as Severe Floods Hit Turkey’s Black Sea
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:23Published
Williamson guarantees coronavirus testing kits for schools
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:02Published
Williamson: No to secondary school children wearing masks
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:32Published
Williamson says it is the 'right time' for school return
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:18Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this