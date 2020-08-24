Global  
 

How to watch the Republican National Convention

The Verge Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Photo by Travis Dove-Pool/Getty Images

The Republican National Convention officially kicked off Monday at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s the third location of the event after it was moved twice due to restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The convention is set to feature a mix of online and in-person events.

**WHEN IS IT?**

The convention is scheduled to last two hours each night, Monday through Thursday, starting at 8:30PM ET.

**HOW DO I WATCH IT?**

The event is available to stream on the RNC’s official Facebook page, Twitter account, YouTube channel, and on Amazon Prime Video by searching for the “Republican National Convention.

If you’d rather listen to the convention, you can ask your Alexa device to play it as well. Spotify is...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Republican National Convention begins tonight

Republican National Convention begins tonight 02:05

 The Republican national convention is set to get underway tonight, with a mix of virtual and in person content.

Republican National Convention Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party

Pence makes an appearance at the RNC

 Vice President Mike Pence takes to the stage at the Republican National Convention in North Carolina, urging voters to "Make America great again, again." (Aug...
USATODAY.com

Trump accepts nomination at RNC convention

 The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP convention that has been dramatically..
USATODAY.com

How to watch night 1 of the Republican National Convention

 The first night of programming for the Republican National Convention will kick off Monday night — though some convention business will take place earlier in..
WorldNews

An official start: Trump secures delegates for nomination at Republican National Convention

 Trump's nomination was never in question but the formal roll call at the RNC is still a symbolic milestone, an expression of the party's support.
USATODAY.com

Charlotte, North Carolina Charlotte, North Carolina Largest city in North Carolina

Trump formally nominated for 2nd term as GOP convention begins

 CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term in the White House Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP..
WorldNews

GOP formally nominates Trump for reelection on first day of RNC

 The delegates cast their votes during a roll call vote from Charlotte, North Carolina.
CBS News
Trump seeks 'hopeful' convention to lift campaign [Video]

Trump seeks 'hopeful' convention to lift campaign

Republicans will gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, to nominate Donald Trump for re-election amid a pandemic, an economy in crisis, and trailing poll numbers. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:04Published

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States


Charlotte Convention Center Charlotte Convention Center


YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

YouTube permanently bans controversial creator LeafyIsHere

 YouTube has banned the controversial creator Calvin Lee Vail, better known as LeafyIsHere, for repeatedly violating the company’s harassment policies. The ban..
The Verge

BTS video 'Dynamite' breaks YouTube record for most views in 24 hours

 (CNN)Korean pop stars BTS have made history after the group's new single "Dynamite" became the best-ever 24-hour debut of a music video on YouTube with more than..
WorldNews

BTS's Dynamite smashes YouTube records and heads for UK number one

 Dynamite is the first video in YouTube history to gain over 100 million views in a 24-hour period.
BBC News
Class 9 student from Imphal develops mobile game 'Coroboi' during lockdown [Video]

Class 9 student from Imphal develops mobile game 'Coroboi' during lockdown

When the COVID lockdown was imposed and people were advised to stay at homes, this 13-year-old boy, Baldeep Ningthoujam is among those whose minds couldn't stay at a place. But what makes him different from the others is that he was busy developing mobile games while others simply struggled to spend time. A class 9 student from Imphal has developed a mobile game 'Coroboi' amid COVID-19 pandemic. "It's new to me, so I browsed through YouTube and read articles for 3-4 weeks to fully understand it," Baldeep told to ANI. The game, based on COVID guidelines, is now available for Android users.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:32Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Dramatic Footage as Severe Floods Hit Turkey’s Black Sea [Video]

Dramatic Footage as Severe Floods Hit Turkey’s Black Sea

Heavy rains caused flooding across along Turkey’s Black Sea coast, killing several people.   Many are still missing, as a search-and-rescue mission has been launched.   Downpours packing 13 centimetres of rain in less than 24 hours caused extensive damage to infrastructure.    The hill town of Dereli, which lies 20 kilometres inland, was among the worst hit. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
Williamson guarantees coronavirus testing kits for schools [Video]

Williamson guarantees coronavirus testing kits for schools

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has guaranteed all schools in England will receive coronavirus testing kits ahead of reopening in September. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Williamson: No to secondary school children wearing masks [Video]

Williamson: No to secondary school children wearing masks

Asked about comments by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that some secondary school teachers and pupils may wear masks in some settings, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "We are not in a position where we are suggesting that". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Williamson says it is the 'right time' for school return [Video]

Williamson says it is the 'right time' for school return

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said it is the "right time" for children to go back to school as there is more harm done to them by not being there. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published

Republican National Convention kicks off Monday [Video]

Republican National Convention kicks off Monday

The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday and our Vince Vitrano spoke with Chris Walker about what to expect.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:44Published
President Trump Officially Renominated [Video]

President Trump Officially Renominated

President Donald Trump has been formally nominated for reelection by the Republican National Party.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:17Published
Kimberly Klacik To Speak At Republican National Convention Monday [Video]

Kimberly Klacik To Speak At Republican National Convention Monday

Kim Klacik, the Republican running for Maryland's 7th Congressional District, will speak during the first night of the Republican National Convention, according to a Trump campaign announcement Sunday.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:13Published

