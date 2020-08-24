How to watch the Republican National Convention Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

If you’d rather listen to the convention, you can ask your Alexa device to play it as well. Spotify is... Photo by Travis Dove-Pool/Getty ImagesThe Republican National Convention officially kicked off Monday at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina . It’s the third location of the event after it was moved twice due to restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The convention is set to feature a mix of online and in-person events.**WHEN IS IT?**The convention is scheduled to last two hours each night, Monday through Thursday, starting at 8:30PM ET.**HOW DO I WATCH IT?**The event is available to stream on the RNC’s official Facebook page, Twitter account, YouTube channel, and on Amazon Prime Video by searching for the “Republican National Convention.If you’d rather listen to the convention, you can ask your Alexa device to play it as well. Spotify is... 👓 View full article

