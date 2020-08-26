|
Fall Guys crosses 7 million copies sold on Steam as it becomes the most downloaded PS Plus game ever
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Image: Mediatonic / Devolver Digital
Fall Guys’ total world domination continues as Sony on Wednesday morning announced the game has become the most downloaded PlayStation Plus title of all time.
The goofy and playful battle royale platformer, released earlier this month by UK studio Mediatonic, has had about as successful of a launch as an indie game can get, blasting to the top of the Steam charts on PC and enjoying what sounds like an unprecedented number of downloads on Sony’s PlayStation 4, where it’s available for free. The game’s official Twitter account has more than 1.2 million followers, and the game has been a constant on the Twitch viewership charts. According to publisher Devolver Digital, the game has sold more than 7 million copies on PC.
