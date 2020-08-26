Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fall Guys crosses 7 million copies sold on Steam as it becomes the most downloaded PS Plus game ever

The Verge Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Fall Guys crosses 7 million copies sold on Steam as it becomes the most downloaded PS Plus game everImage: Mediatonic / Devolver Digital

Fall Guys’ total world domination continues as Sony on Wednesday morning announced the game has become the most downloaded PlayStation Plus title of all time.

The goofy and playful battle royale platformer, released earlier this month by UK studio Mediatonic, has had about as successful of a launch as an indie game can get, blasting to the top of the Steam charts on PC and enjoying what sounds like an unprecedented number of downloads on Sony’s PlayStation 4, where it’s available for free. The game’s official Twitter account has more than 1.2 million followers, and the game has been a constant on the Twitch viewership charts. According to publisher Devolver Digital, the game has sold more than 7 million copies on PC.



Congrats to our...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: YTV SG - Published
News video: Epic vs Apple, new Call of Duty game, Fall Guys, Flight Simulator 2020 taxes PCs - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 21 August 2020

Epic vs Apple, new Call of Duty game, Fall Guys, Flight Simulator 2020 taxes PCs - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 21 August 2020 05:12

 This week, we talk about: - the ongoing debacle between Epic and Apple with regards to Fortnite being removed from the Apple Store and the lawsuits surrounding it. - the new Call of Duty game, titled Black Ops Cold War - the new party battle royale game, Fall Guys - the crazy specs needed for...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Devolver Digital Devolver Digital American video game publisher and film distributor


Mediatonic Mediatonic British video game developer

The winner of Fall Guys’ two-week bidding war for an in-game costume is a four-way teamup

 Brands and influencers have locked in a Twitter bidding war for the chance to get a branded costume added to Fall Guys since August 17th, and that bidding war..
The Verge

Fall Guys season 2 will add medieval-themed games in October

 The new season of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Mediatonic’s colorful battle royale platformer, will add new games inspired by the Middle Ages. The developer..
The Verge

Fall Guys Fall Guys 2020 multiplayer video game

TimTheTatman explains why Fall Guys is such a phenomenon

 The internet rallied around TimTheTatman as the hugely popular Twitch streamer tried and failed, and failed, and failed again to take the crown at the end of a..
The Verge

How to watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live show

 Image: EA / Motive Studios

The opening keynote for Gamescom, the biggest gaming convention on Earth, is happening today, August 27th. But instead of..
The Verge

Steam (service) Steam (service) Video game digital distribution service

Save on the Steam versions of Death Stranding, Control Ultimate Edition, and more

 Image: 505 Games

Publisher 505 Games is discounting most of its titles on Steam in time for Labor Day until September 8th. Topping the list includes..
The Verge
EA Play Is Now Live on Steam [Video]

EA Play Is Now Live on Steam

The subscription service was already available on the PS4, Xbox One and EA's own Origin storefront on PC.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Amazon’s Echo Buds are back down to their lowest price of $90

 Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Amazon’s Echo Buds wireless earbuds are $40 off at Amazon, which brings them down to their lowest-yet price of $90...
The Verge

T-Mobile is offering a free iPhone 11 Pro to new and existing subscribers

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

At T-Mobile, you can get a free iPhone 11 Pro if you meet all of the carrier’s qualifications. First..
The Verge

Watch a new trailer for Twelve Minutes, an ‘interactive thriller’ featuring Willem Dafoe

 Image: Annapurna Interactive

Annapurna Interactive debuted a new trailer for Twelve Minutes, which the studio describes as “an interactive thriller..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

Fall Guys raises $1 million for gamers with physical disabilities [Video]

Fall Guys raises $1 million for gamers with physical disabilities

The developer of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has announced that it’s raised $1 million for charity.On August 17, the official Fall Guys Twitter account declared the Battle of the Brands, an online..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:49Published
Fall Guys developer starts a Twitter battle royale for charity [Video]

Fall Guys developer starts a Twitter battle royale for charity

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is hosting a different kind of battle royale: a charity auction.Mediatonic, the company behind Fall Guys, has been bombarded with requests from brands to create in-game..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:00Published
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is crashing servers with its popularity [Video]

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is crashing servers with its popularity

Everyone is playing the free-for-all video game show Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Credit: In The Know Gaming     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this

JahangeerDM

Jahangeer 💻☕️ Digital Marketer Steam will let you filter custom lists of slurs or swearing https://t.co/NtOO2fDJw8 https://t.co/AoBnana1oa 13 hours ago

Kushal95880855

Kushal Shingote RT @verge: Steam will let you filter custom lists of slurs or swearing https://t.co/D8uBjMwEsV https://t.co/cyamt4UFdq 18 hours ago

verge

The Verge Steam will let you filter custom lists of slurs or swearing https://t.co/D8uBjMwEsV https://t.co/cyamt4UFdq 1 day ago

fredhermelin

Frédéric Hermelin 🎬 Steam will let you filter custom lists of slurs or swearing https://t.co/X3c0pZ5f7f 3 days ago

erena2015

Elena Klimenteva RT @verge: Steam will let you filter custom lists of slurs or swearing https://t.co/RB7xvBxHc4 https://t.co/XvO06tkRr6 3 days ago

JahangeerDM

Jahangeer 💻☕️ Digital Marketer Steam will let you filter custom lists of slurs or swearing https://t.co/yRnLvHKW5j https://t.co/5C8gVbvI9e 4 days ago

verge

The Verge Steam will let you filter custom lists of slurs or swearing https://t.co/RB7xvBxHc4 https://t.co/XvO06tkRr6 4 days ago

yashthakrar1996

Yash Thakrar Steam will let you filter custom lists of slurs or swearing 4 days ago