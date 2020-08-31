Microsoft Defender For Android Is Here But Only For Selected Users

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mozilla Firefox's new Android app brings browser's best desktop features



In the latest update released by Mozilla Firefox for its Android app, users will be able to use features that are popular with users on the desktop version. As per a report in Engadget, one such.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published 5 days ago Samsung names devices that will get 'three generations' of Android updates



Samsung on August 18 named all the devices that will be getting 'three generations' of Android updates. "Samsung Electronics reinforced its commitment to offering the best mobile experiences possible.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago TikTok Tracked Android Users’ MAC Addresses Until Late Last Year



According to 'The Wall Street Journal,' the popular app was found to be using an extra layer of encryption to conceal that it was tracking Android users. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this