Microsoft Defender For Android Is Here But Only For Selected Users

Fossbytes Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
In February, CNBC reported that Microsoft is planning to bring Windows 10’s default anti-virus system to Android users. The Microsoft Defender Android app is now available on the Google Play Store as a software preview. In the Android app’s description, Microsoft says that the app is not free right off the bat. And it is only available […]
