LG 55-inch AirPlay 2 OLED TV is $1,300 (Refurb, Orig. $1,800), more from $740 Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished smart TVs starting at *$740 with free shipping* for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. One highlight from the sale is on the LG 55-inch CX AirPlay 2 4K OLED TV for *$1,299.99*. Normally retailing for $1,800, right now you’ll find a new condition model for $1,500 at Amazon with today’s offer beating the all-time low there by $198 and marking the best to date. LG’s 55-inch CX TV delivers an OLED experience that pairs with a 4K HDR panel and pixel-level dimming for “darker blacks and vibrant color.” That’s on top of its built-in smart features, which notably delivers AirPlay 2 alongside HomeKit, LG webOS, Alexa, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 255 customers. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.



