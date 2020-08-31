Chefman’s Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker now $20 for today only (33% off) Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker for *$19.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $30, today’s offer is 33% of the going rate, matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Designed to bring mess-free fluffy Belgian-style waffles to your breakfast table, this model features a wrap-around channel to prevent leakage or spills. It has six temperature settings from light to extra crispy, a non-stick interior, 700-watts of overall power, and includes a handy 160-ml measuring cup. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,900 Amazon customers. More details below. more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

