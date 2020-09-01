Astro’s new A20 Gen 2 is its first headset made for the PS5 and Xbox Series X Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Astro’s latest wireless gaming headset, the A20 Gen 2, is an upgraded version of the 2017 model. It will ship in October for $119, which is considerably down from the $149 that the previous-generation A20 was priced at. Despite the price cut, Astro says it has increased the wireless range from the 30 feet offered by the first-gen model to 50 feet, and it charges via a convenient USB-C port.



