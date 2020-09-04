The Witcher 3 is getting a free next-gen upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a graphical upgrade for next-generation hardware, and current owners of the game on PC, Playstation, and Xbox will get the update for free. Developers CD Projekt Red announced the news today, saying the updated game will be available on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, featuring a "range of visual and technical improvements." These include faster loading times and ray tracing graphics. The upgrades will apply to the base game, says Projekt Red, as well as to both of its expansions (Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine) and all other "extra content." The appeal of this news is testament to The Witcher 3's lasting greatness. This is a game that came out five years ago but remains incredibly well-regarded.


