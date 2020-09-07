Minecraft is coming to PlayStation VR as a free upgrade later this month Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

is getting a free upgrade making the game playable in



Fans have been asking for PSVR Minecraft for a while now. Although the ever-popular game is already available to play on various virtual reality platforms (it launched on the Oculus Rift back in 2016, for example), Sony’s VR hardware has until now been overlooked. Mojang says the upgrade will come as a free download patch for all players some time later this month.



