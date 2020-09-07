Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minecraft is coming to PlayStation VR as a free upgrade later this month

The Verge Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Minecraft is coming to PlayStation VR as a free upgrade later this monthMinecraft is getting a free upgrade making the game playable in PlayStation VR later this month, developer Mojang Studios announced in a blog post today.

Fans have been asking for PSVR Minecraft for a while now. Although the ever-popular game is already available to play on various virtual reality platforms (it launched on the Oculus Rift back in 2016, for example), Sony’s VR hardware has until now been overlooked. Mojang says the upgrade will come as a free download patch for all players some time later this month.

“Everyone who has Minecraft on PlayStation 4 will get that patch automatically,” says the studio. “Download that patch and you’ll get access to the new Minecraft VR functionality. Of course, you’ll need a PS VR setup in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Minecraft Minecraft Sandbox video game


Virtual reality Virtual reality Computer-simulated environment simulating physical presence in real or imagined worlds

Robot Begins Work At Convenience Store; Hopes To Replace Humans By 2022 [Video]

Robot Begins Work At Convenience Store; Hopes To Replace Humans By 2022

A robot has begun work at a Japanese convenience store. The Telexistence (TX) MODEL-T is seen stacking shelves in a Familymart shop in the Toshima area of Tokyo. Developers hope the units will replace human workers by 2022. In the trial operation on 26 August, the pilot logged in using a VR terminal to remotely operate the Model-T from TX'S Tokyo office. TX & Familymart explain: " We will continue to expand the items to be handled by the robot to other product categories such as rice balls, sandwiches and bento boxes" "and aim to deploy the Model-T in up to 20 stores franchised by TX by 2022."

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Japan VR company lets customers fly without wings [Video]

Japan VR company lets customers fly without wings

Tokyo entertainment company First Airlines is tapping into a growing virtual reality travel market for Japanese holidaymakers grounded by coronavirus travel restrictions.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Mojang Studios Mojang Studios Swedish video game developer


PlayStation PlayStation Video gaming brand owned by Sony


Tweets about this