Minecraft is coming to PlayStation VR as a free upgrade later this month
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Minecraft is getting a free upgrade making the game playable in PlayStation VR later this month, developer Mojang Studios announced in a blog post today.
Fans have been asking for PSVR Minecraft for a while now. Although the ever-popular game is already available to play on various virtual reality platforms (it launched on the Oculus Rift back in 2016, for example), Sony’s VR hardware has until now been overlooked. Mojang says the upgrade will come as a free download patch for all players some time later this month.
“Everyone who has Minecraft on PlayStation 4 will get that patch automatically,” says the studio. “Download that patch and you’ll get access to the new Minecraft VR functionality. Of course, you’ll need a PS VR setup in...
