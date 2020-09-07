Global  
 

A graphic video showing an apparent suicide is circulating on TikTok, and users are warning each other not to watch it

Business Insider Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
TikTok said in a statement that its "systems have been automatically detecting and flagging" clips of the apparent suicide.
