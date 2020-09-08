TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clips

Global  
 

TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clipsLONDONTikTok says it’s working to remove videos of a man apparently taking his own life and banning users who keep trying to spread the clips on the popular social media platform. It’s the latest example of the ongoing struggle by big tech companies to police their platforms for harmful content amid increasing pressure from regulators. The video was originally livestreamed on Facebook before being circulated on other platforms including TikTok, the company said. It did not give more details about the video, but news reports say it has been circulating on TikTok since Sunday and shows a man shooting himself with a gun. Advertisement “Our systems, together with our moderation...
