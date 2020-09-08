|
Xiaomi’s Poco X3 NFC has a giant battery and 120Hz screen for $235
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Xiaomi’s Poco sub-brand has announced its latest phone, the Poco X3 NFC. As you might have guessed from the inclusion of “NFC” in the name of the phone itself, this is not a device targeting a typical flagship audience. But like other recent Poco phones, the X3 NFC looks to be a strong proposition from a price-performance standpoint.
This is not a subtle phone, even before you get to the giant glossy “POCO” logo on the plastic back. It’s big and chunky at 9.4mm thick and 215g, with a large camera bump — but that’s just what you get when you make a phone with a massive screen, a huge battery, and a bunch of cameras.
The display is a 6.67-inch 1080p panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It’s an LCD, which means it’s not quite...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Near-field communication Radio communication established between devices by bringing them into proximity
Yubico’s new USB-C security key with NFC could be the one key to unlock them allImage: Yubico
Yubico is announcing a new version of its USB-C equipped YubiKey 5 security key with NFC built in, which should theoretically be a..
The Verge
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this