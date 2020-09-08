Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $35, Ni no Kuni Switch $15, more

Global  
 

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Resident Evil 3 remake on PS4 and Xbox One for *$34.99 shipped*. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, we have seen it hovering in the $40+ range over the last month or so with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. A complete ground-up remake of the classic Resident Evil 3, this one features modern-day visuals and a few tweaks to keep things interesting. Learn more in our announcement coverage, then check out the official RE3 board game and the *free *demo if you want to give it a try first. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Hitman 2, Ni no Kuni, FIFA 20, Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle, The Witcher 3 Complete, Super Mario Maker 2, Yakuza Remastered Collection, and many more. more…
