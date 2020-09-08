Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $35, Ni no Kuni Switch $15, more
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Resident Evil 3 remake on PS4 and Xbox One for *$34.99 shipped*. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, we have seen it hovering in the $40+ range over the last month or so with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. A complete ground-up remake of the classic Resident Evil 3, this one features modern-day visuals and a few tweaks to keep things interesting. Learn more in our announcement coverage, then check out the official RE3 board game and the *free *demo if you want to give it a try first. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Hitman 2, Ni no Kuni, FIFA 20, Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle, The Witcher 3 Complete, Super Mario Maker 2, Yakuza Remastered Collection, and many more. more…
Whether the atmosphere evoked a feeling of dread, you faced an overwhelming amount of enemies, or something jumped out at you like a Jack-in-the-box, these Resident Evil moments may scare you to death! For this list, we’ll be looking at those particular moments from the franchise that had us wiping...
A recent study found that more than one-quarter of asthma patients have been prescribed potentially dangerous amounts of steroid tablets. With the findings, researchers warned that the prescription of..