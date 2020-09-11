Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla Model S Rival: Lucid Air Price, Variants Launch Date Explained

Fossbytes Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Lucid Air has been in the news for quite some time now. The electric car surprised everyone with its overwhelming EPA range of 517 miles. In addition, the specs of Lucid Air are so impressive that EV enthusiasts now think that it can surpass even the great Tesla Model S. Last week, Lucid Motors revealed […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Automaker Footage - Published
News video: The Lucid Air is an EV with 1,080 horsepower and a range of 517 miles

The Lucid Air is an EV with 1,080 horsepower and a range of 517 miles 07:49

 Tesla rival Lucid Motors unveils the Lucid Air to compete in the luxury EV segment. The Lucid Air has an optional 1,080 horsepower, which produces a staggering quarter-mile time of just 9.9 seconds. The Lucid Air has an estimated range of 517 miles on a single charge and features fast charging, which...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Johnny Cash's Rolls Royce Has Tesla Guts; Android Seismometer Network | Digital Trends Live 8.11.20 [Video]

Johnny Cash's Rolls Royce Has Tesla Guts; Android Seismometer Network | Digital Trends Live 8.11.20

On Digital Trends Live today: TCL just released its new 6-series and 5-series TVs and Caleb Denison is here to tell us about them; Shift EV out of Albany, Oregon just updated Johnny Cash's Rolls Royce..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Car Launches Into Traffic After Leaving Lane [Video]

Car Launches Into Traffic After Leaving Lane

Occurred on July 30, 2020 / Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, USAInfo from Licensor: "Cameras on a Tesla Model 3 captured this intense crash video. The car is in sentry mode which records anything while..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 05:17Published

Tweets about this

CarWale

CarWale Back in December 2016, Lucid Motors revealed the Air electric sedan and it took the California-based startup anothe… https://t.co/RKCZcLmuDq 15 minutes ago

CarletonWFish

Carleton W. Fish For all you connoisseurs of EVs … With technology, the inventor is not the innovator, eh? Lucid Air* Coming To Riv… https://t.co/HRFLJ6HoG7 13 hours ago

AutoTimesNews

AutoTimesNews The Lucid Project Gravity crossover is a new electric vehicle that will compete with the Tesla Model X in the large… https://t.co/DX1UKelnGJ 19 hours ago

CarBuzzcom

CarBuzz Lucid's @Tesla Model X Rival Spied Completely Undisguised. Lucid has teased its new Tesla Model X rival, but these… https://t.co/mpyyQANzf4 22 hours ago

motorscouk

Motors.co.uk Along with its impressive range, it’s also set to offer superb performance – Lucid claiming it will produce up to 1… https://t.co/lq06Yu50ej 23 hours ago

HudsonFarWest

HFW We’ve been tracking @LucidMotors for some time (saw it at the NY Auto Show a few years ago) and think it’s a releva… https://t.co/0GyyLCo9RQ 1 day ago

hridyesh_bisht

Hridyesh Singh Bisht Today, the #LucidAir #electric sedan enters the world, presumably before the first production cars reach customers… https://t.co/ZETQU1HoKb 1 day ago

taliaejames

Talia James Unveiled online Wednesday, the Lucid Air “might finally rival the Tesla Model S ... and challenge Elon Musk and his… https://t.co/D5p8h4T2fR 1 day ago