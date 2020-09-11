Tesla Model S Rival: Lucid Air Price, Variants Launch Date Explained
Friday, 11 September 2020 () Lucid Air has been in the news for quite some time now. The electric car surprised everyone with its overwhelming EPA range of 517 miles. In addition, the specs of Lucid Air are so impressive that EV enthusiasts now think that it can surpass even the great Tesla Model S. Last week, Lucid Motors revealed […]
Tesla rival Lucid Motors unveils the Lucid Air to compete in the luxury EV segment. The Lucid Air has an optional 1,080 horsepower, which produces a staggering quarter-mile time of just 9.9 seconds. The Lucid Air has an estimated range of 517 miles on a single charge and features fast charging, which...
On Digital Trends Live today: TCL just released its new 6-series and 5-series TVs and Caleb Denison is here to tell us about them; Shift EV out of Albany, Oregon just updated Johnny Cash's Rolls Royce..