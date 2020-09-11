England is finally getting contact tracing app with Apple/Google API Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )





The mess began back in May, when the government tested an app that did not use the Apple/Google API. That was found to have ‘serious’ security problems, and the government missed a series of promised delivery dates before absurdly claiming that an app wasn’t very important …



more… Ireland launched a contact tracing app using the Apple/Google API back in July, and Scotland did so yesterday – but England and Wales were still waiting. The government has today announced that the new coronavirus app for England and Wales will finally be launched on September 24.The mess began back in May, when the government tested an app that did not use the Apple/Google API. That was found to have ‘serious’ security problems, and the government missed a series of promised delivery dates before absurdly claiming that an app wasn’t very important …more… 👓 View full article

