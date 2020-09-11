Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

England is finally getting contact tracing app with Apple/Google API

9to5Mac Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Ireland launched a contact tracing app using the Apple/Google API back in July, and Scotland did so yesterday – but England and Wales were still waiting. The government has today announced that the new coronavirus app for England and Wales will finally be launched on September 24.

The mess began back in May, when the government tested an app that did not use the Apple/Google API. That was found to have ‘serious’ security problems, and the government missed a series of promised delivery dates before absurdly claiming that an app wasn’t very important …

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: NHS tracing app to launch in England and Wales later this month

NHS tracing app to launch in England and Wales later this month 01:17

 The NHS Covid-19 app is to be launched across England and Wales within twoweeks, with pubs, restaurants and other businesses urged to have codes readyfor customers to check in when they visit.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Palm Beach County urges residents to download Combat COVID app [Video]

Palm Beach County urges residents to download Combat COVID app

About a month ago, Palm Beach County launched the Combat COVID app to help control the spread of the deadly coronavirus using contact tracing.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:53Published
Apple and Google update contact tracing apps [Video]

Apple and Google update contact tracing apps

Apple and Google have updated their COVID-19 contact tracing app. It's called "Exposure notification express." Using Bluetooth, the app records when two or more smartphones come within a certain..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published
How to navigate the new COVID Trace Nevada smartphone app [Video]

How to navigate the new COVID Trace Nevada smartphone app

The COVID Trace Nevada smartphone app is officially available for download and officials say it is an additional tool, along with traditional contact tracing, to help get the coronavirus under control..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:27Published

Tweets about this