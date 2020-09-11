Global  
 

Apple’s new App Store guidelines address streaming game services, in-app purchases

9to5Mac Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Apple has announced a variety of changes to the App Store Review Guidelines today after multiple major App Store controversies over the last several months. The new guidelines and updates relate to areas like in-app purchases, streaming game services, and personal lending applications.

