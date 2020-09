AT&T announces efforts to maintain network stability ahead of Hurricane Sally impacts Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

US carrier AT&T today announced efforts to maintain the stability of its network and allow consumers to remain connected ahead of the impacts of Hurricane Sally, which is expected to hit the Gulf Coast on Tuesday. AT&T will offer discounted power accessories and flexible payment arrangements for those in affected states.



