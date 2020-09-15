|
Sony announces $1,799 A7C compact full-frame mirrorless camera
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Sony has announced the A7C, a new camera that is by far the smallest model yet in its Alpha range of full-frame mirrorless cameras. The A7C looks more like one of Sony’s APS-C models like the A6400 than an A7, adopting a more compact body with the electronic viewfinder on the top left corner of the camera’s back panel, rangefinder-style.
The A7C measures 124.0mm x 71.1mm x 59.7mm and weighs 509g. It has a 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor with in-body image stabilization and a standard ISO range of up to 51,200. It can shoot up to 10fps with autoexposure, and it’s capable of 4K/30fps or 1080p/120fps video, both at up to 100Mbps. The body has USB-C, Wi-Fi, and a vari-angle 3-inch 921,000-dot LCD.
Sony has developed a new kit...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
APS-C range of image sensor formats smaller than 35mm full-frame but larger than Four Thirds
Sony α6400 digital camera model
4K resolution Video size standard
Wi-Fi Wireless local area networks technology based on IEEE's 802.11 standards
A faster Wi-Fi 6 Eero is comingA leaked photo of a box of one of the routers suggests the Eero Pro 6 will be a tri-band router with Wi-Fi 6 support. | Image: ZatzNotFunny
Amazon’s..
The Verge
New Nest Thermostat hits FCC with 60GHz radar, hinting at Pixel 4-style Project Soli gesturesPhoto by Jake Kastrenakes / The Verge
Google appears to have a new Nest Thermostat in the works, according to new FCC documentation. It could be..
The Verge
Huawei updates MateBook X laptop with 10th-Gen Intel CPUs and Wi-Fi 6 supportThe MateBook X can be configured with up to an Intel 10th-Gen i7 CPU. | Image: Huawei
As part of its developer conference today, Huawei has announced..
The Verge
Wi-Fi network named 'Pakistan Zindabad' surfaced in Kanpur market, police investigation underway
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this