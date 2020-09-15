Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sony announces $1,799 A7C compact full-frame mirrorless camera

The Verge Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Sony announces $1,799 A7C compact full-frame mirrorless cameraSony has announced the A7C, a new camera that is by far the smallest model yet in its Alpha range of full-frame mirrorless cameras. The A7C looks more like one of Sony’s APS-C models like the A6400 than an A7, adopting a more compact body with the electronic viewfinder on the top left corner of the camera’s back panel, rangefinder-style.

The A7C measures 124.0mm x 71.1mm x 59.7mm and weighs 509g. It has a 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor with in-body image stabilization and a standard ISO range of up to 51,200. It can shoot up to 10fps with autoexposure, and it’s capable of 4K/30fps or 1080p/120fps video, both at up to 100Mbps. The body has USB-C, Wi-Fi, and a vari-angle 3-inch 921,000-dot LCD.

Sony has developed a new kit...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

APS-C APS-C range of image sensor formats smaller than 35mm full-frame but larger than Four Thirds


Sony α6400 Sony α6400 digital camera model


4K resolution 4K resolution Video size standard


Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Wireless local area networks technology based on IEEE's 802.11 standards

A faster Wi-Fi 6 Eero is coming

 A leaked photo of a box of one of the routers suggests the Eero Pro 6 will be a tri-band router with Wi-Fi 6 support. | Image: ZatzNotFunny

Amazon’s..
The Verge

New Nest Thermostat hits FCC with 60GHz radar, hinting at Pixel 4-style Project Soli gestures

 Photo by Jake Kastrenakes / The Verge

Google appears to have a new Nest Thermostat in the works, according to new FCC documentation. It could be..
The Verge

Huawei updates MateBook X laptop with 10th-Gen Intel CPUs and Wi-Fi 6 support

 The MateBook X can be configured with up to an Intel 10th-Gen i7 CPU. | Image: Huawei

As part of its developer conference today, Huawei has announced..
The Verge
Wi-Fi network named 'Pakistan Zindabad' surfaced in Kanpur market, police investigation underway [Video]

Wi-Fi network named 'Pakistan Zindabad' surfaced in Kanpur market, police investigation underway

A Wi-Fi network named 'Pakistan Zindabad' was reported at Kabadi market in Kanpur on September 03. Police reached the spot for the investigation. Cyber cell is investigating the matter.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

U.S. News & World Report ranks Rice University top Texas school again, updates Best Colleges metrics

 Rice University is once again the top Texas school, according U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Colleges rankings.  Overall, Rice moved up one spot from...
bizjournals

Rice, UT-Austin once again top U.S. News list of top universities in Texas

 Rice University is once again the top Texas school in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings. Rice moved up one spot in the 2021 overall national...
bizjournals Also reported by •Jerusalem Post

IPL 2020: 'Shami's exceptional,' says KXIP bowling coach

IPL 2020: 'Shami's exceptional,' says KXIP bowling coach Mohammed Shami sets an example in training with his top notch work rate and that is one of the major reasons for his success, feels Kings XI Punjab bowling coach...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this