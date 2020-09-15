Bill and Melinda Gates say ‘shocking’ US pandemic response is due to ‘terrible leadership’ Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"Science should never be politicized...." Melinda Gates and Bill Gates . | Image: GatesNotes.comAmerica's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been "shocking" and "unbelievable," with matters made much worse by "terrible leadership," said Bill and Melinda Gates in a series of interviews this week.The couple condemned the United States for bungling its pandemic response. They criticized not only the Trump administration for its inaction, but also national bodies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for making key errors over the past year."You know, this has been a mismanaged situation every step of the way," Bill Gates told Stat News. "It's shocking. It's unbelievable — the fact that we would be among the worst in the world."""Science should never be politicized...."


