Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 tested: 5 key things you need to know
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The GeForce RTX 3080 is a monster.
Nvidia promised that the Ampere GPU-powered RTX 30-series GPUs would be the company’s “greatest generational leap” ever, and it wasn’t exaggerating. The $699 GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition absolutely demolishes its predecessors in performance while working in all sorts of technological advances. It's one of the best graphics card upgrades we’ve seen in a long, long time.
You can read every nitty-gritty detail in our comprehensive review of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition. But if you don’t feel like sifting through thousands of words of technical and testing details, here are the five key things you need to know.
